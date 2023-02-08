Kicksie announces new LP ‘Slouch’ for Counter Intuitive, shares “You’re On”
Kicksie, the project of Toronto musician Giuliana Mormile, has been home-recording and self-releasing since 2018, and they've been very prolific. Her last album, 2020's All My Friends, was given a wider re-release by Get Better Records, and now she's got a new album called Slouch--her fifth LP overall--due April 14 via Counter Intuitive Records. Alongside the announcement, they're premiering single and music video "You're On." The song rings with fun, guitar-forward emo-pop, taking cues from the early 2000s. Check it out below.
Slouch Tracklisting
1. Closure
2. You're On
3. Boyfriend
4. Arcade
5. Sinking In
6. yyyy
7. Wish I Was (Anyone Else) ft. Mei
8. Hear Me Out
9. Go Getter
10. Jaws
11. Whatever, I Guess