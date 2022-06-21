Kid Cudi announces world tour w/ Denzel Curry, Don Toliver, Strick & 070 Shake

Ahead of the release of his new Netflix animated series and album, Entergalactic, both due out this fall, Kid Cudi has announced the "To the Moon World Tour." It begins in August in Vancouver, with North American dates running through September, followed by a Tokyo show in October and dates in Europe and the UK in November. Don Toliver, Strick, Denzel Curry, and 070 Shake each open various shows, and you can see all dates below.

There's a Brooklyn show at Barclays Center on September 12, which is with Don Toliver, Strick, and 070 Shake. Tickets go on sale Friday, 6/24 at 10 AM.

Cudi shared a new single, "Do What I Want," earlier this month, the same day that he headlined Governors Ball. Stream the track, and see pictures from his set, below.

Denzel Curry isn't on Cudi's NYC show, but he did also announce a headlining tour today, including a new NYC show of his own.

KID CUDI: 2022 TOUR

08-16 Vancouver, British Columbia - Rogers Arena *$#

08-18 Portland, OR - Veters Memorial Coliseum *$#

08-19 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena *$#

08-21 Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena *$#

08-23 San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena *$#

08-24 Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum *$#

08-25 Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center *$%

08-27 Denver, CO - Ball Arena *$%

08-30 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center *$%

08-31 Austin, TX - Moody Center *$%

09-01 Houston, TX - Toyota Center *$%

09-04 Miami, FL - FTX Arena *$#%

09-06 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena *$%

09-08 Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena *$%

09-09 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center *$%

09-10 Boston, MA - TD Garden *$%

09-12 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center *$%

09-14 Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena *$%

09-16 Chicago, IL - United Center *$%

09-17 Cleveland, OH - West Bank of the Flats (Moon Man’s Landing Festival)

10-07 Tokyo, Japan - Toyosu Pit

11-12 Berlin, Germany - Verti Music Hall

11-13 Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

11-15 London, England - The O2

11-17 Brussels, Belgium - Palais 12

11-20 Paris, France - Zénith Paris

11-22 Milan, Italy - Fabrique

* with Don Toliver

$ with Strick

# with Denzel Curry

% with 070 Shake