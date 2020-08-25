Kid Cudi pays tribute to Kurt Cobain, Daniel Johnston & K Records with new tattoo

Kid Cudi and Kanye West sampled Kurt Cobain's solo track "Burn the Rain" -- which was posthumously released on Montage of Heck in 2015 -- on Kids See Ghosts closer "Cudi Montage," and Cudi has paid tribute to the late Nirvana frontman once again. This time, he's also paying tribute to Daniel Johnston, who passed away last year.

Cudi got a tattoo of Kurt in the Daniel Johnston shirt that he wore to the 1992 MTV Video Music Awards, and he wrote "4 Kurt and salute to Daniel." He's also got the K Records logo, which Kurt had tattooed on himself, right underneath the image of Kurt. Here's the tattoo:

Meanwhile, Kid Cudi stars in the upcoming Bill & Ted movie and he released a few new songs this year: "The Scotts" with Travis Scott, "The Adventures of Moon Man & Slim Shady" with Eminem, and "Leader of the Delinquents." Travis Scott also told GQ that he and Cudi have an entire collaborative album on the way.

--