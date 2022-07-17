Kid Cudi replacing Kanye West as Rolling Loud Miami headliner

The 2022 edition of Rolling Loud Miami happens next weekend, July 22-24 at Hard Rock Stadium, and organizers have announced that scheduled Friday headliner, Kanye West, will no longer be performing. Kid Cudi will take his place.

"Due to circumstances outside of our control, Ye will no longer be performing at Rolling Loud Miami 2022," Rolling Loud wrote on Twitter about the lineup change. Festival co-founder Tariq Cherif also replied to the Instagram post about the news, writing, "Tried to convince Ye to stay on the lineup but he wasn’t having it."

An official statement from Cherif and the festival's other co-founder, Matt Zingler, reads, "We were looking forward to Ye headlining Rolling Loud Miami 2022. We spent months working with him and his team on the performance. Unfortunately, Ye has decided that he will no longer be performing. This is the first time a headliner has ever pulled off our show and though we don’t take it lightly, we wish him the best. We look forward to welcoming Kid Cudi as a headliner in Miami and we can’t wait to see what he has in store."

Back in April, Kanye also dropped off the Coachella lineup at the last minute, where he was replaced by The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia. Earlier that month, he had been barred from performing at the 2022 Gramys.

Future headlines Saturday at Rolling Loud Miami, and Kendrick Lamar on Sunday. See the updated lineup below.