Kid Cudi walks off Rolling Loud set early after crowd throws things at him, as Kanye joins Lil Durk

The 2022 edition of Rolling Loud Miami kicked off at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday night (7/22). Kid Cudi headlined, replacing Kanye West, who the festival announced earlier this week had dropped off the lineup. Cudi's set only lasted a few songs, however; video footage posted on social media shows him getting hit with what appear to be water bottles. After getting hit in the face, Cudi said, "I will fucking leave. If I get hit with one more fucking thing — if I see one more fucking thing on this fucking stage, I’m leaving. Don’t fuck with me," Rolling Stone reports. Immediately after, another water bottle was thrown on stage, and Cudi dropped his mic and left.

UPDATE: Rolling Loud issued a statement, writing: "Rolling Loud is a family. Our fans, the artists, and everyone involved need to look out for each other. Share the love and be respectful to everyone.

We love you, Cudi. Please take care of each other and let’s have an amazing day 2!"

Meanwhile, Kanye wound up making an appearance at the festival after all, during Lil Durk's set, where he came out, wearing a mask, for "Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1" -- a The Life of Pablo track that Cudi features on. It's the latest entry in the ongoing beef between the two rappers, after Kanye blasted Cudi for being friends with Pete Davidson back in February.

Rolling Loud Miami continues through Sunday, and many sets are streaming live on Twitch. Stay tuned for more from the festival.