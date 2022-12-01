Kid Koala announces new album / board game, shares “Jump & Shuffle”

Turntablist, producer, artist, and author Kid Koala has announced Creatures of the Late Afternoon, which is both an album and a board game, that will be out April 14 via Envision Records. Here's the official description of the game: "Tour around the game board and create your very own creature bands! Hunt through flea markets to find instruments and recording equipment! Write and record heartfelt songs in multiple genres! Climb the charts and gain enough clout to save the Natural History Museum!"

The game board is built into the gatefold sleeve of the album and you can check that out, along with the tracklist and the hand-animated video for "Jump & Shuffle," below.

“This is the most playful and dynamic album I’ve done to date," Kid Koala says. "It was a fun time in the studio, exploring the writing/recording process in this way. There is a wide range of moods on the tracks in terms of both energy and emotion and I’m excited about how the music has turned out. Now I can’t wait to get working on the stage production!” Stay tuned for news on his tour.

Creatures of the Late Afternoon:

1. Hear Now

2. 1000 Towns (feat. Coelacanth)

3. The Frequencies

4. Robohotel 1

5. Things Are Gonna Change (feat. Lealani)

6. Dusk

7. P@$SwErdd!#?

8. When U Say Love (feat. Crayfish)

9. Highs, Lows & Highways

10. Decades

11. Get Level (feat. Hammerhead)

12. Hyperion Station

13. Let’s Go!

14. Jump & Shuffle (live at the Hardware Store)

15. Once Upon a Time in the Northeast

16. The Cards (feat. Manta Ray)

17. Robohotel 2

18. Renaissance of Reconnaissance

19. Rise of the Tardigrades

20. Til We Meet Again (live at the Natural History Museum)