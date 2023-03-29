Kid Koala announces North American tour with Lealani

Turntablist, producer, artist, and author Kid Koala said that he couldn't wait to "get working on the stage production" for his new album and board game, Creatures of the Late Afternoon, when he announced it in December. It's due out in April, and he's now announced a North American tour supporting it. He'll be joined by frequent collaborator Lealani for the performances, which are in April, May, June, and July, and include a pair of special Chicago events with a "live board game experience and music performance." See all dates below.

The NYC show is at Le Poisson Rouge on July 25, and part of the venue's 15th anniversary celebration. Tickets are on sale now.

KID KOALA: 2023 TOUR

April 6-8 St. Catharines, ON @ FirstOnPAC %

April 15 Montreal, QC @ Vol De Nuit *

May 6 Chicago, IL @ Chicago Humanities Fest #

June 24 Victoria, BC @ Victoria Ska and Reggae Festival ^

July 24 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall *

July 25 New York City, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge *

July 26 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom *

July 27 Detroit, MI @ Blind Pig *

July 31 Hamilton, ON @ Bridgeworks *

% - Satellite Turntable Orchestra

* - with Lealani

^ - opening for Brother Ali

# - Creatures Board Game Events