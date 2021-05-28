Kids in the Hall finally start filming new season for Amazon in Toronto

A year ago, Canadian sketch comedy greats The Kids in the Hall announced that they were getting the gang back together for their first new episodes in 25 years. That happened in early March, before most of us realized how long COVID was going to pause our lives. Fourteen months later, Dave Foley, Kevin McDonald, Bruce McCulloch, Mark McKinney and Scott Thompson have started filming in Toronto.

"THE SHOW YOUR GRANDPARENTS WOULDN’T LET YOUR PARENTS WATCH IS BACK!," Dave Foley wrote on Twitter, continuing, "Filming has begun on The Kids in the Hall’s 8-episode Amazon Original series in Toronto." He's also shared "photographic proof that we can still occupy the same physical space":

Scott Thompson added, "After a long wait the big day has finally arrived, a group photo we all like."

Stay tuned for more details, but in the meantime you can watch a few classic KITH sketches below.