Kids in the Hall, Mr Show, The State & more playing S.F. Sketchfest benefit livestream

S.F. Sketchfest usually goes down all throughout January in San Francisco, but with the pandemic still raging it will not happen as usual. However, they have put together an insane lineup for a one-day Festpocalypse blowout livestream event on January 30 at 8 PM ET that is raising money so that they can come back in force when it's safe to.

The lineup is a Who's Who of comedy, including The Kids in the Hall, The State, Bob Odenkirk & David Cross of Mr. Show, Upright Citizens Brigade, The Tenderloins, The Black Version, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Mystery Science Theater 3000 offshoot Rifftrax, Patton Oswalt, Paget Brewster, Ron Funches, Eddie Izzard, Weird "Al" Yankovic, Paul F Tompkins, Jane Lynch, Doug Benson, Kumail Nanjiani, Christopher Guest, Jon Hamm, Fred Armisen, Todd Barry, Joel Kim Booster, Noel Fielding, Janeane Garofalo, Joe Firestone, Dave Hill, Rhett Miller, Bill Frisell, and much more.

Tickets are on sale with a few different options, including VIP access and merch bundles.

Check out the whole Festpocalypse lineup below.