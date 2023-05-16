Kieran Hebden (Four Tet) and William Tyler team up on “Darkness, Darkness” (listen)

Four Tet mastermind Kieran Hebden and Nashville guitarist William Tyler have teamed up for "Darkness, Darkness" b/w "No Services," a 12 inch single to be released on June 30 via Sylvan Esso's Pyschic Hotline singles imprint. A-side "Darkness, Darkness" is out today, and it meshes William's organic, acoustic prowess with Kieran's head for catchy beats and sampling. Based around a sample of Gloria Loring's 1969 version of The Youngbloods' "Darkness, Darkness," it's equally jazzy, mysterious, and heavy. Listen below.

Four Tet was just in Brooklyn last week with his current run with lighting by Squidsoup and that heads to London next week. He's got a few more shows in the US and UK in the coming months. All dates below.

Four Tet -- 2023 Live Dates

23 May London, UK Alexandra Palace

24 May London, UK Alexandra Palace

25 May London, UK Alexandra Palace

28 May Bristol, UK Love Saves The Day

2 Jun Barcelona, Spain Primavera Festival

9 Jun Madrid, Spain Primavera Festival

6 Aug Los Angeles, CA Hard Summer with Skrillex

12 Aug London, UK Finsbury Park

13 Aug Newquay, UK Boardmasters

26 Aug Lincolnshire, UK Lost Village Festival

27 Aug Daresbury, UK Creamfields

Check out photos from the first of three Fout Tet X Squidsoup shows in Brooklyn: