Kikagaku Moyo expand final tour, announce West Coast dates & 2nd Brooklyn show
Japanese psych band Kikagaku Moyo are spending 2022 on tour and then going on indefinite hiatus. They announced spring dates last week, and now they've announced West Coast and Southwest dates for the fall, including Boulder, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Phoenix, Solana Beach, Los Angeles (The Belasco on September 22), Santa Ana, Portland, Seattle, and Vancouver. They've also announced another NYC show that happens after the West Coast dates, at Brooklyn Steel on October 6. All dates are listed below.
Tickets for those just-announced dates go on sale Friday, January 28 at 10 AM local time, except Brooklyn Steel which goes on sale at noon.
The band's spring tour includes stops at the Waking Windows and BottleRock fests, a sold-out show at Brooklyn's Elsewhere, and more.
KIKAGAKU MOYO - 2022 TOUR DATES
05/11/2022- Toronto, ON / Lee's Palace
05/12/2022- Montreal, QC / La Tulipe
05/13/2022- Winooski, VT / Waking Windows Music & Arts Festival
05/14/2022- Winooski, VT / Waking Windows Music & Arts Festival
05/14/2022- Boston, MA / Royale
05/15/2022- Winooski, VT / Waking Windows Music & Arts Festival
05/17/2022- Brooklyn, NY / Elsewhere
05/18/2022- Philadelphia, PA / Union Transfer
05/19/2022- Asheville, NC / Hazel Robinson Amphitheatre
05/20/2022- Atlanta, GA / Variety Playhouse
05/21/2022- Nashville, TN / The Basement East
05/23/2022- Madison, WI / Majestic Theatre
05/24/2022- Chicago, IL / Thalia Hall
05/25/2022- Detroit, MI / El Club
05/27/2022- Napa, CA / BottleRock Festival
05/28/2022- Napa, CA / BottleRock Festival
05/29/2022- Napa, CA / BottleRock Festival
09/14/2022- Boulder, CO / Fox Theatre
09/15/2022- Denver, CO / Ogden Theatre
09/16/2022- Dallas, TX / Texas Theatre
09/17/2022- Austin, TX / The Far Out Lounge
09/20/2022- Phoenix, AZ / Crescent Ballroom
09/21/2022- Solana Beach, CA / Belly Up Tavern
09/22/2022- Los Angeles, CA / Belasco Theater
09/23/2022- Santa Ana, CA / The Observatory
09/28/2022- Portland, OR / Crystal Ballroom
09/29/2022- Seattle, WA / The Neptune Theatre
09/30/2022- Vancouver, BC / Rickshaw Theatre
10/06/2022- NYC / Brooklyn Steel
Check out photos from Kikagaku Moyo's 2019 show at SummerStage at Central Park: