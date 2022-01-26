Kikagaku Moyo expand final tour, announce West Coast dates & 2nd Brooklyn show

Japanese psych band Kikagaku Moyo are spending 2022 on tour and then going on indefinite hiatus. They announced spring dates last week, and now they've announced West Coast and Southwest dates for the fall, including Boulder, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Phoenix, Solana Beach, Los Angeles (The Belasco on September 22), Santa Ana, Portland, Seattle, and Vancouver. They've also announced another NYC show that happens after the West Coast dates, at Brooklyn Steel on October 6. All dates are listed below.

Tickets for those just-announced dates go on sale Friday, January 28 at 10 AM local time, except Brooklyn Steel which goes on sale at noon.

The band's spring tour includes stops at the Waking Windows and BottleRock fests, a sold-out show at Brooklyn's Elsewhere, and more.

KIKAGAKU MOYO - 2022 TOUR DATES

05/11/2022- Toronto, ON / Lee's Palace

05/12/2022- Montreal, QC / La Tulipe

05/13/2022- Winooski, VT / Waking Windows Music & Arts Festival

05/14/2022- Winooski, VT / Waking Windows Music & Arts Festival

05/14/2022- Boston, MA / Royale

05/15/2022- Winooski, VT / Waking Windows Music & Arts Festival

05/17/2022- Brooklyn, NY / Elsewhere

05/18/2022- Philadelphia, PA / Union Transfer

05/19/2022- Asheville, NC / Hazel Robinson Amphitheatre

05/20/2022- Atlanta, GA / Variety Playhouse

05/21/2022- Nashville, TN / The Basement East

05/23/2022- Madison, WI / Majestic Theatre

05/24/2022- Chicago, IL / Thalia Hall

05/25/2022- Detroit, MI / El Club

05/27/2022- Napa, CA / BottleRock Festival

05/28/2022- Napa, CA / BottleRock Festival

05/29/2022- Napa, CA / BottleRock Festival

09/14/2022- Boulder, CO / Fox Theatre

09/15/2022- Denver, CO / Ogden Theatre

09/16/2022- Dallas, TX / Texas Theatre

09/17/2022- Austin, TX / The Far Out Lounge

09/20/2022- Phoenix, AZ / Crescent Ballroom

09/21/2022- Solana Beach, CA / Belly Up Tavern

09/22/2022- Los Angeles, CA / Belasco Theater

09/23/2022- Santa Ana, CA / The Observatory

09/28/2022- Portland, OR / Crystal Ballroom

09/29/2022- Seattle, WA / The Neptune Theatre

09/30/2022- Vancouver, BC / Rickshaw Theatre

10/06/2022- NYC / Brooklyn Steel

Check out photos from Kikagaku Moyo's 2019 show at SummerStage at Central Park: