Kikagaku Moyo going on indefinite hiatus after 2022 tour

Japanese psych band Kikagaku Moyo have announced they'll be going on indefinite hiatus at the end of this year. "We have come to the conclusion that because we have truly achieved our core mission as a band, we would love to end this project on the highest note possible," they write. "Since first starting as a music collective on the streets of Tokyo in 2012, we never, ever imagined being able to play all over the world for our amazing audiences. It is all because of you that this was ever possible...and to this we are eternally grateful."

Before that, though, the band will be touring, including North American dates this May, which are bookended by appearances at Waking Windows in VT and Bottlerock in Napa. The tour includes stops in Toronto, Montreal, Brooklyn, Boston, Philly, Asheville, Atlanta, Nashville, Madison, Chicago and Detroit. The band say they'll announce West Coast dates for the fall soon, too. Check out all spring tour dates below.

The Brooklyn show is at Elsewhere on May 17. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, January 21.