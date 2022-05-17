Kikagaku Moyo’s final tour hit Elsewhere with Jaimie Branch (pics, video)
Japanese psych band Kikagaku Moyo are saying goodbye all this year, having released their excellent fifth and final album, Kumoyo Island, earlier this month. They're currently in the early stages of their long goodbye tour, which hit Brooklyn on Monday night (5/16) for the first of two sold-out shows at Elsewhere. The great Jaimie Branch opened with a solo set, and pictures of the whole night by Ellen Qbertplaya, and video of Kikagaku Moyo playing "Dancing Blue" are in this post
Tonight's show is opened by former Cibo Matto singer Miho Hatori. Kikagaku Moyo will be back in NYC in the fall -- their last-ever show happens at Brooklyn Steel on October 6, which is also sold out. They have a lot of shows to play between now and then, though, and all tour dates are listed below.
KIKAGAKU MOYO - 2022 FINAL TOUR
May 17 Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere *SOLD OUT*
May 18 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
May 19 Asheville, NC - Orange Peel *SOLD OUT*
May 20 Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
May 21 Nashville, TN - The Basement East *SOLD OUT*
May 23 Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre *SOLD OUT*
May 24 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall *SOLD OUT*
May 25 Detroit. MI - El Club *SOLD OUT*
May 27 Napa, CA - Bottle Rock Festival
May 28 San Francisco, CA - August Hall *SOLD OUT*
June 4 Angers, FR - Levitation France
June 6 Paris, FR - Trabendo
June 9 Oslo, NO - Loaded Festival
June 11 Beekse Bergen, NL - Best Kept Secret
June 12 Tourcoing, FR - Le Grand Mix
June 13 Brussels, BE - Botanique Orangerie
June 14 Cologne, DE - Gebaude 9
June 15 Copenhagen, DK - Punpehuset
June 16 Berlin, DE - Festsaal Kreuzberg
June 17 Prague, CZ - Futurum
June 18 Vienna, AT - Flex
June 20 Lausanne, CH - Les Docks
June 21 Zurich, CH - Mascotte
June 22 Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso
June 26 London, UK - Clapham Grand *SOLD OUT*
June 27 London, UK - EartH
July 29 - Naeba, JP - Fuji Rock Festival
Sep 14 Boulder, CO - Fox Theatre *SOLD OUT*
Sep 15 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre *SOLD OUT*
Sep 16 Dallas, TX - Texas Theatre
Sep 17 Austin, TX - Far Out Lounge
Sep 20 Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
Sep 21 Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up *SOLD OUT*
Sep 22 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
Sep 23 Santa Ana, CA - Observatory *SOLD OUT*
Sep 28 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
Sep 29 Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre
Sep 30 Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre *SOLD OUT*
Oct 6 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel *SOLD OUT*