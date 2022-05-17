Kikagaku Moyo’s final tour hit Elsewhere with Jaimie Branch (pics, video)

Japanese psych band Kikagaku Moyo are saying goodbye all this year, having released their excellent fifth and final album, Kumoyo Island, earlier this month. They're currently in the early stages of their long goodbye tour, which hit Brooklyn on Monday night (5/16) for the first of two sold-out shows at Elsewhere. The great Jaimie Branch opened with a solo set, and pictures of the whole night by Ellen Qbertplaya, and video of Kikagaku Moyo playing "Dancing Blue" are in this post

Tonight's show is opened by former Cibo Matto singer Miho Hatori. Kikagaku Moyo will be back in NYC in the fall -- their last-ever show happens at Brooklyn Steel on October 6, which is also sold out. They have a lot of shows to play between now and then, though, and all tour dates are listed below.

KIKAGAKU MOYO - 2022 FINAL TOUR

May 17 Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere *SOLD OUT*

May 18 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

May 19 Asheville, NC - Orange Peel *SOLD OUT*

May 20 Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

May 21 Nashville, TN - The Basement East *SOLD OUT*

May 23 Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre *SOLD OUT*

May 24 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall *SOLD OUT*

May 25 Detroit. MI - El Club *SOLD OUT*

May 27 Napa, CA - Bottle Rock Festival

May 28 San Francisco, CA - August Hall *SOLD OUT*

June 4 Angers, FR - Levitation France

June 6 Paris, FR - Trabendo

June 9 Oslo, NO - Loaded Festival

June 11 Beekse Bergen, NL - Best Kept Secret

June 12 Tourcoing, FR - Le Grand Mix

June 13 Brussels, BE - Botanique Orangerie

June 14 Cologne, DE - Gebaude 9

June 15 Copenhagen, DK - Punpehuset

June 16 Berlin, DE - Festsaal Kreuzberg

June 17 Prague, CZ - Futurum

June 18 Vienna, AT - Flex

June 20 Lausanne, CH - Les Docks

June 21 Zurich, CH - Mascotte

June 22 Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso

June 26 London, UK - Clapham Grand *SOLD OUT*

June 27 London, UK - EartH

July 29 - Naeba, JP - Fuji Rock Festival

Sep 14 Boulder, CO - Fox Theatre *SOLD OUT*

Sep 15 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre *SOLD OUT*

Sep 16 Dallas, TX - Texas Theatre

Sep 17 Austin, TX - Far Out Lounge

Sep 20 Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

Sep 21 Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up *SOLD OUT*

Sep 22 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

Sep 23 Santa Ana, CA - Observatory *SOLD OUT*

Sep 28 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

Sep 29 Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

Sep 30 Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre *SOLD OUT*

Oct 6 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel *SOLD OUT*