Kiki & Herb reuniting for holiday tour
Drag cabaret greats Kiki & Herb, aka Justin Vivian Bond and Kenny Mellman, are back, reuniting for a short holiday tour; "We’re trotting out the old show ponies!" they say. December dates include Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles. All dates are listed below.
The NYC show is at Beacon Theatre on December 3. Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, October 21 at 10 AM local time, with a fan presale starting Tuesday (10/18) at 10 AM with the password DAISY22.
Kiki & Herb - 2022 Tour Dates
12/1/22 - Boston, MA - Schubert Theatre
12/3/22 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
12/5/22 - Philadelphia, PA - Miller Theatre
12/8/22 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre
12/9/22 - San Francisco, CA - Curran
12/11/22 - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre