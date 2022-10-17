Kiki & Herb reuniting for holiday tour

Drag cabaret greats Kiki & Herb, aka Justin Vivian Bond and Kenny Mellman, are back, reuniting for a short holiday tour; "We’re trotting out the old show ponies!" they say. December dates include Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show is at Beacon Theatre on December 3. Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, October 21 at 10 AM local time, with a fan presale starting Tuesday (10/18) at 10 AM with the password DAISY22.

Kiki & Herb - 2022 Tour Dates

12/1/22 - Boston, MA - Schubert Theatre

12/3/22 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

12/5/22 - Philadelphia, PA - Miller Theatre

12/8/22 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

12/9/22 - San Francisco, CA - Curran

12/11/22 - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre