Kilby Block Party 2023: Pavement, The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Walkmen, more

Yeah Yeah Yeahs at Forest Hills Stadium (photo by Ellen Qbertplaya)

The Strokes, Pavement and Yeah Yeah Yeahs have been announced as headliners of the 2023 Kilby Block Party which happens May 12-14 in Salt Lake City, UT. It's a pretty solid lineup all-around, and also includes Pixies, Run the Jewels, Japanese Breakfast, The Walkmen (another stop on their reunion tour), Caroline Polachek, Cuco, Parquet Courts, OSEES, Fay Webster, Lucius, Ethel Cain, Indigo De Souza, Deerhoof, Wednesday, Mannequin Pussy, Westerman, and more.

Tickets for the Kilby Block Party go on sale Wednesday, December 7 at 10 AM Mountain Time. Check out the full lineup on the poster below.

For Pavement, the Kilby Block Party follows their Australian/New Zealand tour and is currently the last show on their schedule.

