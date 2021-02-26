Kill Lincoln announce livestream event

A lot of bands try to recreate the sounds of '90s ska-punk, but few get it as right as Kill Lincoln. They lie somewhere in between The Suicide Machines' ska/hardcore crossover and Less Than Jake's euphoric pop hooks, and their new album Can't Complain sounds as fresh in 2020 as Destruction by Definition and Losing Streak did in 1996. (And like Destruction by Definition has a ska cover of Minor Threat, Can't Complain has one of Paint It Black's "Womb Envy," a song that's actually slightly older now than "I Don't Wanna Hear It" was when TSM covered it.) If you're a longtime ska-punk fan, Can't Complain will fill you with warm feelings of nostalgia, but this album succeeds because it goes beyond reminding you of your favorite '90 bands. Kill Lincoln don't approach ska-punk as a faded trend that needs reviving; they approach it as a valid genre of music with something to say right now. And on Can't Complain, Kill Lincoln use their fast-paced, adrenaline-rush-inducing songs to address the state of the world in 2020. It's fun, exhilarating music, but don't ever mistake the bright hooks for a lack of purpose.

DC ska-punks Kill Lincoln returned in 2020 with their new album Can't Complain (which we named one of the 10 best punk albums of the year), and now they're set to do a livestream event on Friday, March 5 at 9 PM ET on their YouTube channel. From the Bad Time Records newsletter:

We'll be hopping in the "virtual van" and "traveling" around the world showing videos from some of our favorite tour stops, treating you to some acoustic performances, and checking in with some special guests and familiar BTR faces. We're also going to be raising some money for the NIVA Emergency Relief Fund, helping small venues stay open while they wait for their much needed federal aid to come in. Did I mention you can also win a Can't Complain test press during the stream? Anyway... it's just an excuse for us to party with all of you and have some fun, so I hope you'll join us next Friday.

Check out the flyer for the livestream below.

Bad Time also launched pre-orders for new Kill Lincoln merch bundles with new crewnecks and an expanded version of Can't Complain (with demos and their Skankin' Pickle cover) on two different "galaxy" vinyl variants.