Kill Lincoln reissue early records for band’s 15th anniversary

DC ska-punks Kill Lincoln are celebrating their 15th anniversary this year, and to mark the occasion, they're giving their 2011 debut album You Were There its first-ever vinyl release, their 2013 sophomore album That's Cool....In a Totally Negative and Destructive Way a 10th anniversary reissue, and their 2020 album Can't Complain a new vinyl pressing via singer/guitarist Mike Sosinski's label Bad Time Records. The two earlier records come with new artwork and were fully remastered. Mike writes:

YOU WERE THERE is a record I honestly never thought would see a vinyl pressing... but we've received so many requests, it had to be done. "Get Fucked Four Eyes" has for whatever reason given the album new life and whole lot of new fans on streaming, and we couldn't ignore everyone any longer. THAT'S COOL is a record I've also been wanting to give a proper BTR pressing to for a long time... so this seemed like the perfect moment. I did the original art on both of these records and of course lost all the art files... so I've completely re-done them from scratch, and I have to say... they look awesome with a fresh coat of paint. Each record has a printed inner sleeve with liner notes from the original release as well as some new thoughts, along with another little surprise. The tracks have also been fully remastered and optimized for vinyl by the great Ryan Perras at District Recording in San Jose.

Kill Lincoln have also been busy all year co-headlining the Bad Time Records Tour alongside Catbite and We Are The Union, with other BTR bands joining along the way. The next leg of the tour starts on June 23 in Atlanta, followed by a stop at the Community Records Block Party, which features a Fatter Than Albert reunion.

The tour hits the NYC-area at Asbury Park's House of Independents on June 29 and Brooklyn Monarch on July 1. Those are both also with Bad Operation. All dates here.

We caught the BTR tour earlier this year at SXSW and you can read our review of that. The tour is also being filmed for the upcoming documentary/concert film This Is New Tone.