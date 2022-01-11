Kill Lincoln, The Best of the Worst & Eichlers announce East Coast shows

DC ska-punks Kill Lincoln released one of our favorite punk albums of 2020 with Can't Complain, and stayed busy in 2021 with a split with Less Than Jake, a Bouncing Souls cover for Bad Time Records' Fest comp, and another new song for bad Time's The Shape of Ska Punk To Come: Volume 2. They've also already got 2022 plans, including a run of shows in May with The Slackers and We are The Union, and two March shows with NJ ska-core band The Best of the Worst and California hyperska artist Eichlers.

The March shows include NYC's Trans-Pecos on March 19 and Baltimore's Metro Gallery on March 19. Both go on sale Friday (1/14) at 10 AM. Tickets for all upcoming tour dates here.

The Best of the Worst released one of our favorite punk albums of 2021 with Better Medicine (also on Bad Time), and Eichlers (who are also on The Shape of Ska Punk To Come: Volume 2) has been dropping singles lately, including today's "ANTHEM FOR A NEW TONE," which features horns by Chris Graue (Louser) and Bob Vielma (Shinobu, Fuss). It's a fun, catchy, purposeful song and it really could be the anthem that New Tone Ska deserves. Listen below.

--

--