Kill Your Idols release first song in 15 years from split with Rule Them All, playing shows

Long Island/New York hardcore vets Kill Your Idols have released their first new song in 15 years, "Simple, Short & Fast," which will appear on an upcoming split with LIHC newcomers Rule Them All, due February 4 via Flatspot Records (pre-order). "'Simple, Short, & Fast’ is a song many can relate to," guitarist Gary Bennett says. "We all have that friend that thinks they can help by being pedantic. They mean well, but sometimes you just need to be alone in your thoughts. You need to sort it out yourself. But it’s also the perfect formula for hardcore music - Simple, Short, & Fast."

"Simple, short, and fast" is indeed the perfect formula for hardcore, but it also kind of undersells this song. The track clocks in at over three minutes, and there's a lot going on melodically and dynamically, but never at the expense of pure hardcore ferocity. It feels like a real comeback, as you can hear for yourself below.

Kill Your Idols are playing day two of Triple B Records' Brooklyn showcases at Market Hotel this Saturday (12/4), which is sold out. They also play a headlining Sunday (12/5) matinee at Long Island's Massapequa VFW with Koyo, Stand Still, Too Many Voices, and Terror Eyes (tickets).