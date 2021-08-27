Killer Be Killed’s (DEP, Mastodon, Converge) debut repressed on exclusive splatter vinyl (get it here)

Last year, metal supergroup Killer Be Killed -- Greg Puciato (The Dillinger Escape Plan), Max Cavalera (Soulfly, ex-Sepultura), Troy Sanders (Mastodon), and Ben Koller (Converge) -- released their second album, Reluctant Hero, on Nuclear Blast, and now the band is also repressing their self-titled 2014 debut. We've teamed with the band on an exclusive white/red splatter vinyl variant, limited to 500. Order yours now while they last.

Max Cavalera spoke to Invisible Oranges in 2014 about the making of that record:

It was fun to make... it was actually one of my favorite records I've done in a long time. And I'm also friends with those guys and I love Mastodon, Dillinger Escape Plan, so it was really cool playing with them. And the actual record was really fun to make. I play all their rhythm guitars, so I wanted to play guitar the most in my whole career and I really love it. The whole vibe of the record I really, really enjoy it. It was done in a really cool way. I have great memories from making it, recording the record and making the whole thing come to life. The start of the project was me and Greg [Puciato, vocalist/guitarist - Killer Be Killed, vocalist - The Dillinger Escape Plan] three years ago, and we just kind of... the idea grew from that and became something much more... much bigger. The Killer Be Killed record, it makes me very happy that a lot of people accepted it. The concept, which we were trying to do was to be a little more soft, more melodic, than what normally I do with Cavalera and Soulfly... which was great, because it was really a breath of fresh air, for me to make this kind of record. How did that come together? Was it a lot more of everyone together in the room playing together? A lot of times now artists will just send the guitar tracks via email back and forth. Pretty much, man. You know, I wrote a lot of stuff with Greg. Greg came here a couple of times. We both hang out, and wrote a lot of demos, and we wrote the beginning of Killer Be Killed, and then when Troy [Sanders, bassist - Mastodon] and Dave [Elitch, drummer - ex-The Mars Volta] joined the band, they also got involved and started helping with the writing. And then in the studio's actually where we did everything. We set up all the songs and did everything live.

Read more here and pre-order our variant here.

Along with the repress of the s/t, Killer Be Killed also just put out a new lyric video for "Filthy Vagabond" off Reluctant Hero. Watch that, along with the video for "Wings Of Feather And Wax" from their debut, below.