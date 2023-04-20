Killer Mike announces first solo album in 11 years, ‘MICHAEL,’ shares new song ft. El-P

Back before Killer Mike and El-P formed Run The Jewels, the pair teamed up when El-P produced Killer Mike's excellent 2012 solo album R.A.P. Music, and Mike also guested on El's own Cancer 4 Cure that same year. Neither rapper has released a new solo album since then, but that changes for Killer Mike this year with MICHAEL, due June 16 via Loma Vista. "RTJ is the X-Men, this is my Logan," Mike says.

Michael features production from El-P, No I.D., and Little Shalimar, and El-P also raps on new single "Don't Let The Devil," along with thankugoodsir. "My favorite group (US) with my favorite producers!" he says. "It’s our 10 year anniversary and MICHAEL is an origin story so I wanted to start w/ El." It's a great song that finds Mike and El's chemistry as strong as ever, and you can hear it below. MICHAEL also features recent singles "TALK'N THAT SHIT!" and "RUN" (ft. Young Thug) and you can watch the videos for those below too.

Meanwhile, Run The Jewels are gearing up for 10th anniversary shows that will find them playing each album in full across four nights in various cities. That includes NYC's Terminal 5 from September 13-16. All dates below.

PS: Today is also Killer Mike's birthday. Happy 48th, Mike!

RUN THE JEWELS -- 2023 TOUR DATES

May 12-14 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Block Party

Sept 13 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

Sept 14 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

Sept 15 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

Sept 16 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

Sept 24 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life

Sept 27 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

Sept 28 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

Sept 29 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

Sept 30 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

Oct 2 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

Oct 3 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

Oct 4 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

Oct 5 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

Oct 11 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

Oct 12 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

Oct 13 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

Oct 14 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium