Killer Mike announces summer tour, playing the Apollo

Killer Mike has announced The High & Holy Tour. He says, "My choir, The Midnight Revival, and I will perform songs from my new album MICHAEL, as well as classic hits from R.A.P. Music, PLEDGE, and more. Join us for a night of celebration and soulful connection. Let's have a Revival!"

Dates kick off July 10 in Birmingham, AL and include an NYC show at The Apollo Theater on July 20. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 AM local time with presales starting Wednesday, May 3 at 10 AM local. All dates are listed below.

MICHAEL, Mike's first solo album in 11 years, is out June 16 via Loma Vista. Check out "Don't Let the Devil" featuring his Run the Jewels partner El-P and thankugoodsir below.

KILLER MIKE - 2023 TOUR DATES

Jul 10 - Saturn - Birmingham, AL

Jul 11 - Charleston Music Hall - Charleston, SC

Jul 13 - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA

Jul 14 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN

Jul 15 - The Underground - Charlotte, NC

Jul 17 - The NorVa - Norfolk, VA

Jul 18 - Lincoln Theatre - Washington, DC

Jul 20 - Apollo Theatre - New York (NYC), NY

Jul 21 - Union Park - Chicago, IL

Jul 21 - Franklin Music Hall - Philadelphia, PA

Jul 24 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN

Jul 27 - The Showbox - Seattle, WA

Jul 28 - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom - Portland, OR

Jul 29 - The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA

Jul 31 - The Theatre at Ace Hotel - Los Angeles (LA), CA

Aug 01 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

Aug 03 - House of Blues - Houston - Houston, TX

Aug 04 - House of Blues - Dallas - Dallas, TX

Aug 05 - Joy Theater - New Orleans, LA