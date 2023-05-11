Killer Mike details new solo LP, shares new song & videos + exclusive color vinyl launched

Killer Mike has shared a new single and two-part film from his first solo album in over a decade, Michael, and he also revealed the artwork and tracklist and launched pre-orders. We've got an exclusive grape-colored 2xLP vinyl variant limited to just 500 copies. Get yours while they last, and throw in a color variant of RTJ4 for a special bundle price. Here's a mock-up of the variant:

The new single is "Motherless," a tribute to Mike's late mother, and the new film is made up of music videos for previous single "Don't Let the Devil" (with El-P and thankugoodsir) (directed by Davi Peña) in part one and "Motherless" (directed by Shane Smith) in part two. Mike says:

El’s heard me talk about these bohemian-artsy-disco infused parties my mom used to throw when I was kid. I’d hear everything there- that’s where I first heard Grandmaster Flash, Kurtis Blow & Whodini. So when we were trying to figure out what the video for “DON’T LET THE DEVIL” should be – Jaime came back with this treatment written out and I cried at the end. What’s even crazier is he didn’t know what we were doing for “MOTHERLESS” either but that’s the magic I guess. When I first played Dion (No I.D.) the album he said two things – one of which was that I was essentially holding something back and that was the song “MOTHERLESS.” It was the last song made for the album because I hadn’t uttered these words out loud since her transitioning. When I tell the story of my mother the tales told include one when I walked in on her attempting to take her own life- it gets to the heart of how deeply sensitive an artist and human she was. She survived, was diagnosed bi-polar and depressed; she fought that until the day she died. She lived a beautifully rich outlaw of a life and I am honored to show her as the total beautiful badass she was. These aren’t meant to be sad videos or eulogies. This is a celebration of a BAD ASS BLACK GIRL from the westside of Atlanta. She’s been affectionately called OG Mama Niecy by the many people she helped stay on their path.

Check out both videos below. Michael is due June 16 via Loma Vista.

Killer Mike also has an upcoming tour, including a NYC show on July 20 at the Apollo. Tickets are available now. All dates below.

After that, Killer Mike and El-P's duo Run The Jewels will be on tour this fall celebrating their tenth anniversary with four-night stints in multiple cities that will find them performing a different album in full each night. They'll be in NYC September 13-16 at Terminal 5.

Michael Tracklist

1. Down By Law

2. Shed Tears

3. RUN

4. N Rich

5. Talkin Dat SHIT!

6. Slummer

7. Scientists & Engineers

8. Two Days

9. Spaceship Views

10. Exit 9

11. Something For Junkies

12. Motherless

13. Don’t Let The Devil

14. High And Holy

KILLER MIKE -- 2023 TOUR DATES

7/10 - BIRMINGHAM, AL - Saturn

7/11 - CHARLESTON, SC - Music Farm

7/13 - ATLANTA, GA - Tabernacle

7/14 - NASHVILLE, TN - Ryman

7/15 - CHARLOTTE, NC - Underground

7/17 - NORFOLK, VA - NorVa

7/18 - WASHINGTON DC - Lincoln Theater

7/20 - NEW YORK, NY - Apollo

7/21 - PHILADELPHIA, PA - Franklin Music Hall

7/23 - CHICAGO, IL - Pitchfork Festival

7/24 - MINNEAPOLIS, MN - First Avenue

7/27 - SEATTLE, WA - Showbox

7/28 - PORTLAND, OR - Crystal Ballroom

7/29 - SAN FRANCISCO, CA - Fillmore

7/31 - LOS ANGELES, CA - Ace Theater

8/1 - PHOENIX, AZ - Van Buren

8/3 - HOUSTON, TX - House of Blues

8/4 - DALLAS, TX - House of Blues

8/5 - NEW ORLEANS, LA - Joy Theater

RUN THE JEWELS -- 2023 TOUR DATES

May 12-14 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Block Party

9/13 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

9/14 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

9/15 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

9/16 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

9/24 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life

9/27 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

9/28 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

9/29 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

9/30 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

10/2 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

10/3 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

10/4 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

10/5 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

10/11 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

10/12 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

10/13 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

10/14 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium