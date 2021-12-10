Killer Mike, Ezra Koenig, Rosalía & more commune with nature on HBO docuseries ‘Chillin’ Island’

Young Thug, Lil Yachty, Rosalía, Gunna, Killer Mike, Ski Mask the Slump God, Lil Tecca, Coi Leray, and Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig commune with nature in new HBO documentary series Chillin' Island. The series is hosted by Alec “Despot” Reinstein, Aleksey “Lakutis” Weintraub and onetime Das Racist member Ashok “Dap” Kondabolu, who bring the low key vibe of their internet radio show to this six part series.

Adding to the liminal vibe of Chillin' Island is Uncut Gems co-writer/director Benny Safdie, who executive produces the series, which is narrated by the permanently sleepy Stephen Wright, and the spacey score is by Ratatat’s E.Vax. If you ever watched Jon Lurie's cult '90s docuseries Fishing With John, this feels like a successor. Here are the episode descriptions if you need more convincing:

After a dune buggy crash, Young Thug descends from the heavens to rescue our hosts. Together, they discover what it means to be a snake.

On a journey through lush swamps with Lil Yachty, our crew learns about the legend of the Skunk Ape, a Yeti-like creature who looms large.

Alec, Dap, and Lex try to catch fish, while a seasick Lil Tecca fishes for an excuse to go home.

Under the pretense of a spiritual journey, Ski Mask and our hosts arrive in the red desert, but are they truly seeking enlightenment?

On his sprawling property, Gunna struggles to convey his love of the great outdoors, while our hosts once again struggle to survive in it.

It’s the end of the world. With water scarce and hygiene obsolete, only Coi Leray and Rosalía can save us.

Chillin' Island debuts Friday, December 17 at 10:30 PM Easter/Pacific on HBO and HBO Max, which is immediately after How to With John Wilson. You can watch the very vibey trailer for it below.