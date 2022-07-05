Killer Mike releases first solo single in 10 years, “Run” ft. Dave Chappelle & Young Thug

Killer Mike's last solo album was 2012's R.A.P. Music, which recently turned 10, and which was entirely produced by El-P, who went on to form Run The Jewels with Killer Mike which kickstarted resurgences for both of their careers. Killer Mike hadn't released any solo material since R.A.P. Music... until now. He just put out "Run," his first solo single in a decade, which was produced by No I.D., features Young Thug and a spoken word intro by Dave Chappelle. It's a powerful song with an equally powerful video directed by Adrian Villagomez, and it doesn't seem like a coincidence that it came out on the Fourth of July. Check it out below.

Also pick up the new 10th anniversary vinyl repress of R.A.P. Music.