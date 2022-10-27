Killer Mike releases new song & video, “TALK’N THAT SHIT!”

Back in July, Killer Mike released his first solo single in 10 years, "Run," and now he's got another one, "TALK’N THAT SHIT!". It comes with a video directed by Seck, and Mike says, "The song is self explanatory. With the video, I wanted show the freedom and beauty in being able to turn up in spite of all the fuck-shit. That upsets the bourgeoisie even more—in spite of all your criticisms, we’re gonna live free and stay lit." It's a real banger and you can check it out below.