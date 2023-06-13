Killer Mike shares song ft. André 3000 & Future, reveals full list of features on new LP

Just days ahead of its release, Killer Mike has revealed the full list of features for Michael, his first solo endeavor in 11 years. If the singles weren't indication enough, the album is packed with guests, with only one featureless track in "Talk'n That Shit!"; features include El-P, Young Thug, 6LACK, Ty Dolla $ign, 2 Chainz, Curren$y, CeeLo Green, Mozzy, and more. In addition, Mike has shared production and instrumental credits, including No I.D., James Blake, El-P, Little Shalimar, Da Honorable C.N.O.T.E., Agape Jerry, Warryn Campbell, and more. Check out the full list below.

Alongside the announcement, Killer Mike dropped single "Scientists & Engineers" today, featuring André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane. It's catchy and unpredictable, meshing spacey electronics with gospel harmonies under impressive verses by all. Listen below.

Michael is available for pre-order on limited-to-500 grape 2XLP vinyl in the BV shop.

Michael Tracklisting

1. Down By Law (ft. CeeLo Green)

2. Shed Tears (ft. Mozzy & Lena Byrd Miles)

3. RUN (ft. Young Thug)

4. N Rich (ft. 6LACK & Eryn Allen Kane)

5. Talk’n That Shit!

6. Slummer (ft. Jagged Edge)

7. Scientists & Engineers (ft. André 3000, Future, & Eryn Allen Kane)

8. Two Days (ft. Ty Dolla $ign)

9. Spaceship Views (Curren$y, 2 Chainz, Kaash Paige)

10. Exit 9 (ft. Blxst)

11. Something For Junkies (ft. Fabo)

12. Motherless (ft. Eryn Allen Kane)

13. Don’t Let The Devil (ft. EL-P & thankugoodsir)

14. High And Holy (ft. Ty Dolla $ign)