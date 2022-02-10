Killing Joke announce ‘Lord of Chaos’ EP, share title track

Killing Joke are back with a new EP, Lord of Chaos, that will be out March 25 via Spinefarm. It features two new songs and two remixes of tracks from 2015's Pylon.

The band have shared Lord of Chaos' dark, driving title track. "I've never known anything like the time we are living in now; not since the Cuban Missile crisis but now in comparison we have multiple flash points," says frontman Jaz Coleman . "'Lord Of Chaos' is about complex systems failure, when technology overloads and A.I. misreads the enemies' intentions."

Watch the video below.

Killing Joke also have UK and European tour dates later this year. Those are listed below.

killingjokelordofchaos loading...

Lord of Chaos tracklist:

01. Lord Of Chaos

02. Total

03. Big Buzz (Motorcade Mix)

04. Delete In Dub (Youth's Disco 45 Dystopian Dub)

KILLING JOKE - 2022 TOUR DATES

28 MAR Tramshed CARDIFF, GB

29 MAR Rock City NOTTINGHAM, GB

31 MAR O2 Academy BRISTOL, GB

1 APR O2 Academy LIVERPOOL, GB

2 APR O2 Institute BIRMINGHAM, GB

4 APR Albert Hall MANCHESTER, GB

5 APR Boiler Shop NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, GB

6 APR Barrowland GLASGOW, GB

8 APR O2 Academy LEEDS, GB

+ 75P VENUE LEVY 9 APR Eventim Apollo LONDON, GB TICKETS

3 JUN Mystic Festival KRAKÓW, PL

17 JUN Graspop Metal Meeting DESSEL, BE

19 JUN Hellfest CLISSON, FR

24 JUN Hellfest CLISSON, FR

14 AUG Bloodstock DERBYSHIRE, GB

--

Classic Goth's 13 Greatest Albums