Killing Joke return with new single “Full Spectrum Dominance” ahead of Royal Albert Hall show

Post-punk legends Killing Joke are back with a new single, the roaring "Full Spectrum Dominance," a six-minute ripper released in celebration of the band's upcoming show at London's Royal Albert Hall this weekend. You can watch the video for that, and listen to the Pure Trance Dub mix by bassist Youth, below.

Leading up to Sunday's Royal Albert Hall show, Killing Joke have been playing a series of intimate warm-up shows, the last of which is tonight in Wolverhampton. Last night they played London's 100 Club and livestreamed it, and the archive of that is available to rent though Sunday.

