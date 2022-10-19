Killswitch Engage announce holiday shows with Unearth and Rivers of Nihil

Metalcore lifers Killswitch Engage have announced a round of holiday shows in the Northeast with support from Unearth, Rivers of Nihil, and one more opener TBA. Vocalist Jesse Leach says:

It's been a while since we've been able to do a holiday show so let's fix that. We are stoked to announce these three 'holiday-themed' shows, which will surely be fun and maniacal. Expect things to be out of control and crazy! It will be rounded out by the prolific — and a band favorite — with Rivers of Nihil, as well as our old school friends in Unearth. The sets, the stage, and the vibe will be like no other Killswitch show you have seen! This will be a perfect send off for us as we head into the studio for our new record! Let's do this my friends.