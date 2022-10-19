Killswitch Engage announce holiday shows with Unearth and Rivers of Nihil
Metalcore lifers Killswitch Engage have announced a round of holiday shows in the Northeast with support from Unearth, Rivers of Nihil, and one more opener TBA. Vocalist Jesse Leach says:
It's been a while since we've been able to do a holiday show so let's fix that. We are stoked to announce these three 'holiday-themed' shows, which will surely be fun and maniacal. Expect things to be out of control and crazy! It will be rounded out by the prolific — and a band favorite — with Rivers of Nihil, as well as our old school friends in Unearth. The sets, the stage, and the vibe will be like no other Killswitch show you have seen! This will be a perfect send off for us as we head into the studio for our new record! Let's do this my friends.
The shows happen on December 28 at Starland Ballroom in NJ, December 29 at The Paramount in Huntington (Long Island), and December 30 at The Palladium in Worcester. Tickets go on sale Friday (10/21) at 10 AM with presales beforehand.
Killswitch Engage / Unearth / Rivers of Nihil -- 2022 Tour Dates
12/28 — Sayreville, NJ — Starland Ballroom*
12/29 — Huntington, NY — The Paramount*
12/30 — Worcester, MA — The Palladium**
*Rivers of Nihil main support, followed by Unearth and opener
**Unearth main support, followed by Rivers of Nihil and opener