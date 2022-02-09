Killswitch Engage played Terminal 5, brought out Howard Jones for 3 songs (pics, video)

Killswitch Engage's tour with fellow metalcore vets August Burns Red and former KSE vocalist Howard Jones' band Light The Torch hit NYC's Terminal 5 last night (2/8), and like at the other recent shows, Howard joined Killswitch at the end of their set for three songs: "Rose of Sharyn" and "The End of Heartache" from 2004's The End of Heartache (released when Howard was the band's lead vocalist), and "The Signal Fire" from Killswitch's 2019 LP Atonement, which Howard guested on. Fan-shot video of Howard's guest appearance, KSE's full setlist, and pictures of the show (by Azu Rodriguez) are in this post.

Setlist (via)

Unleashed

Hate by Design

The Crownless King

My Last Serenade

I Am Broken Too

Rise Inside

In Due Time

Daylight Dies

This Fire

Take This Oath

Soilborn

Always

My Curse

Strength of the Mind

Breathe Life

Rose of Sharyn (Howard Jones on lead vocals)

The End of Heartache (with Howard Jones)

The Signal Fire (with Howard Jones)