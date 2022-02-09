Killswitch Engage played Terminal 5, brought out Howard Jones for 3 songs (pics, video)
Killswitch Engage's tour with fellow metalcore vets August Burns Red and former KSE vocalist Howard Jones' band Light The Torch hit NYC's Terminal 5 last night (2/8), and like at the other recent shows, Howard joined Killswitch at the end of their set for three songs: "Rose of Sharyn" and "The End of Heartache" from 2004's The End of Heartache (released when Howard was the band's lead vocalist), and "The Signal Fire" from Killswitch's 2019 LP Atonement, which Howard guested on. Fan-shot video of Howard's guest appearance, KSE's full setlist, and pictures of the show (by Azu Rodriguez) are in this post.
Setlist (via)
Unleashed
Hate by Design
The Crownless King
My Last Serenade
I Am Broken Too
Rise Inside
In Due Time
Daylight Dies
This Fire
Take This Oath
Soilborn
Always
My Curse
Strength of the Mind
Breathe Life
Rose of Sharyn (Howard Jones on lead vocals)
The End of Heartache (with Howard Jones)
The Signal Fire (with Howard Jones)