Killswitch Engage reschedule tour with August Burns Red & Light The Torch for 2022

Killswitch Engage have rescheduled their tour with fellow metalcore vets August Burns Red and former KsE vocalist Howard Jones' band Light The Torch that was originally planned for 2020. It now goes down in winter 2022.

There's a NYC show on February 8 at Terminal 5, and tickets will be back on sale soon. All dates are listed below.

For Killswitch Engage, the tour will support their 2019 album Atonement. In the time since that album came out, Jesse Leach and Adam D's other band Times of Grace released their first album in 10 years, Songs of Loss and Separation (get it on limited white vinyl with a signed print). August Burns Red recently released the new single "Vengeance" and you can hear that below.

Killswitch Engage / August Burns Red / Light the Torch -- 2022 Tour Dates

1/28 — Pittsburgh, PA — Stage AE

1/29 — Silver Spring, MD — Fillmore

1/31 — Stroudsburg, PA — Sherman Theater

2/1 — Montreal, QC — M-Telus

2/2 — Toronto, ON — Rebel

2/4 — Wallingford, CT — The Dome

2/5 — Portland, ME — State Theater

2/6 — Boston, MA — House of Blues

2/8 — New York, NY — Terminal 5

2/10 — Raleigh, NC — Ritz

2/11 — Atlanta, GA — Tabernacle

2/12 — Orlando, FL — House of Blues

2/14 — Houston, TX — House of Blues

2/15 — Dallas, TX — SouthSide Ballroom

2/17 — Tempe, AZ — The Marquee

2/18 — Los Angeles, CA — Wiltern

2/19 — Las Vegas, NV — Brooklyn Bowl

2/21 — Ventura, CA — Ventura Theater

2/22 — Riverside, CA — Municipal Auditorium

2/23 — San Francisco, CA — Warfield

2/25 — Spokane, WA — Knitting Factory

2/26 — Missoula, MT — Wilma Theater

2/27 — Seattle, WA — Showbox SoDo

3/1 — Boise, ID — Revolution

3/2 — Salt Lake City, UT — Complex

3/3 — Denver, CO — Fillmore

3/5 — Green Bay, WI — EPIC Event Center

3/6 — Minneapolis, MN — Fillmore

3/7 — Chicago, IL — Radius

3/8 — Columbus, OH — Express Live

3/10 — Detroit, MI — Fillmore

3/11 — Rochester, NY — Main Street Armory

3/12 — Philadelphia, PA — Franklin Music Hall

