Kim Gordon and J Mascis release 2-song collab single on Sub Pop (listen)

Longtime friends, indie rock pioneers, and collaborators Kim Gordon and J. Mascis have teamed up for a collaborative two-song Sub Pop single, "Abstract Blues" b/w "Slow Boy," and it sounds as awesome and exciting as you'd hope. You may recognize the A-side from when Kim and J debuted it during the virtual SMooCH benefit concert last year with Fred Armisen on bass and and J's son Rory on drums, but now it's got an official studio version (with J on drums) and the B-side is just as great. These are some of the most fiery vocal performances that Kim has put to tape since Sonic Youth broke up, and J fills both songs with the kind of indie rock shredding he pioneered on Dinosaur Jr's classic '80s records. Both songs rip and you can hear them both below.

Earlier this year, Dinosaur Jr released their new album Sweep It Into Space.

--

