Kim Gordon announces 2022 tour (BrooklynVegan presale for Jersey City show)

Kim Gordon will be playing the Big Ears and Treefort festivals this year, and she's just announced a tour around those appearances. It's her first international solo tour and her first in support of 2020's No Home Record. “I can’t believe the tour is finally happening," Kim says. "Looking forward to playing with my band who are amazing and bringing the music to you. You are the ones gonna make it sizzle.”

Dates kick off March 13 in Boston and include stops in DC, Philly, NYC, Jersey City, and Asheville, in addition to Knoxville (Big Ears) and Boise (Treefort). Bill Nace joins her for most shows, with Mary Lattimore opening Asheville and Atlanta. She's also got UK dates surrounding her appearance at Barcelona's Primavera Sound festival. Tickets for headline shows go on sale Friday, January 28 at 10 AM local time and all dates are listed below.

The NYC show is at Webster Hall on March 18 and the Jersey City show is at White Eagle Hall on March 19. You can get tickets early for White Eagle Hall with the BrooklynVegan presale that starts Thursday (1/27) at 10 AM. Check back Thursday morning for the presale password.

UPDATE: password is BVKIMJC in the "venue presale" field.

Kim just played NYC for the opening event of ISSUE Project Room's 2022 season. Sonic Youth are releasing an album of rarities in March.

Kim Gordon - 2022 Tour Dates

3/13/22 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

3/15/22 - Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

3/16/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of The Living Arts

3/18/22 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

3/19/22 - Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

3/22/22 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

3/24/22 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

3/25/22 - Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

3/27/22 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Festival

5/23/22 - London, UK @ Koko

5/24/22 - Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

5/25/22 - Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union

5/26/22 - Bristol, UK @ Trinity

5/28/22 - Amsterdam, NL @ Het Sieraad

5/29/22 - Brussels, BE @ AB Ballroom

5/30/22 - Paris, FR @ La Gaite Lyrique

5/31/22 - Zurich, CH @ Rote Fabrik

6/2/22 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Festival

6/6/22 - Koln, DE @ Gloria Theater

6/7/22 - Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus

6/9/22 - Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound Festival

--

