Kim Gordon & Bill Nace’s Body/Head team with Aaron Dilloway for new LP (stream a track)

Kim Gordon and Bill Nace's Body/Head duo have announced a new album, this time as a trio with former Wolf Eyes member Aaron Dilloway. It's coming out as a self-titled release under the name Body/Dilloway/Head, and it features three tracks including the just-released "Goin' Down." It's a minimal, ethereal, improvisational track and you can stream it below. The LP arrives November 19 via Three Lobed Recordings (pre-order).

Kim says, "One of the things I like most about playing improvised music and especially in Body/Head with Bill is the constantly exhilarating freedom and surprise about what is going to happen at any given moment. Making this record with Aaron Dilloway, who I have always admired so much, added in another layer of unknown and another way of giving up control. Aaron took our sounds / music as a source and had 'his way with it' so to speak, crushing whatever narrative that existed in order to enter into it and making something different than what we would have done as Body/Head."

Tracklist

1. Body/Erase

2. Goin' Down

3. Secret Cuts

