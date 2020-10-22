Kim Gordon discussing new book with Carrie Brownstein at virtual event

Kim Gordon just released a new book, No Icon, a "visual self-portrait" of her life, art, and style. As mentioned, Sleater-Kinney's Carrie Brownstein wrote the brook's foreword, and she'll also be discussing it with Kim at a new virtual event. It's hosted by the Portland independent bookstore chain Powell's, and streams on Zoom on Thursday, November 12 at 8 PM ET (5 PM PT). Tickets are on sale now, and they come with a hardcover copy of the book, which will ship on the day of the event.

Take a look inside No Icon below.

