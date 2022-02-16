Kim Gordon, Flipper, The Linda Lindas, Hunx & His Punx, more added to Mosswood Meltdown

Oakland, CA festival Mosswood Meltdown is holding its 2022 edition on July 2 and 3 at Mosswood Park, and after unveiling their initial lineup last year, they've now announced their full lineup. New additions include Kim Gordon, Hunk & His Punx, The Linda Lindas, Dirtbombs, Twompsax, Flipper, Brontez Purnell, and more. They join previously announced artists Bikini Kill, Carbonas, Bleached, Shannon Shaw, The Fevers, Rubinoos, Pansy Division, and host John Waters. See the lineup in full below.

Tickets to Mosswood Meltdown are on sale now.

This is the festival's first edition with this name; it was previously known as Burger Boogaloo, but producers Total Trash Productions cut ties with Burger Records as the label shut down amid multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against several artists and employees. Total Trash said at the time that "the label’s involvement was always fairly superficial, and Burger Records never profited from ticket sales; They simply lent their name to the festival, boosted the festival via social media, and were given a merch booth on the premises."