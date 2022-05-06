Kim Gordon, Kathleen Hanna & more appear on Land Trust benefit (stream a track)

Kim Gordon, Kathleen Hanna, The Raincoats, Alice Bag, The Linda Lindas, Kelley Deal, Rachel Aggs (Shopping), Satomi Matsuzaki (Deerhoof),Katie Alice Greer (ex-Priests), Christina Billotte (Slant 6), and more have all contributed to a new album that benefits the Northeast Farmers of Color Land Trust. The album is the creation Bikini Kill's Erica Dawn Lyle and Vice Cooler and Erica says, "Originally conceived as a quarantine-era mutual aid project after Bikini Kill tour was canceled due to Covid in March 2020, Vice Cooler and I wrote songs together remotely via file sharing and then asked a bunch of our friends to help us finish the songs."

Land Trust - Benefit for the NEFOC will be out June 3 via Bandcamp and is available to preorder now. You can also listen to "Mirrorball" featuring Kathleen Hanna, and watch a trailer for the album and check out the full tracklist, below.

Bikini Kill are on tour now.

Land Trust - Benefit for the NEFOC

1. Decoder Ring (Featuring Katie Alice Greer)

2. Lost In Thought (Featuring The Linda Lindas w/ Kathi Wilcox)

3. Mirrorball (Featuring Kathleen Hanna)

4. Debt Collector (Featuring Kim Gordon)

5. Soul Fire Farm (Featuring Alice Bag, Emily Retsas)

6. The Immortals (Featuring Brontez Purnell)

7. Can't Fight Me (Featuring Ah-Mer-Ah-Su)

8. Agave (Featuring The Raincoats)

9. Break A Window (Featuring Rachel Aggs, Emily Retsas)

10. Flashes Of Knowing (Featuring Christina Billotte)

11. Cracks In The Ceiling (Featuring Ali Carter, Emily Retsas)

12. Star Fuck (Featuring Louisahhh)

13. Bodies (Featuring Kelley Deal, Emily Retsas, Sarah Register)

14. PS Forever (Featuring Satomi Matsuzaki)

15. Never Was (Featuring Ivy Jeanne, Mike Watt)

16. Hearing Myself Again (Featuring Palberta, Emily Retsas, Anne Wood)