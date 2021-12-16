Kim Gordon & Loren Connors announce NYC duo performance

Kim Gordon and guitarist Loren Connors performed together as a duo at ISSUE Project Room in December of 2014, and they'll reprise that collaboration for another upcoming ISSUE show, their 2022 Opening. This one happens on Saturday, January 22 at First Unitarian Congregational Society, and also features a set from Connors and Italian guitarist Alessandra Novaga, and a solo Dreamcrusher performance. Tickets are on sale now.

Kim and Loren's original duo performance was recorded and is available on vinyl via Alara Music, and you can stream it below.

Kim recently released a collaborative two song single with J. Mascis, "Abstract Blues" b/w "Slow Boy," and earlier this month she shared her first new solo single since 2019, "Grass Jeans," to benefit abortion access. Other than her collaboration with Loren, her upcoming shows include Primavera Sound LA, Treefort Music Fest, and Big Ears.

--

Sonic Youth Album Guide