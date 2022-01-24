Kim Gordon & Loren Connors played First Unitarian Congregational Society w/ Dreamcrusher, more (pics)

ISSUE Project Room opened its 2022 season with a special show at First Unitarian Congregational Society in Brooklyn Heights on Saturday. It was headlined by Kim Gordon & Loren Connors, who made their debut as a duo at ISSUE Project Room in 2014, with an additional set from Connors and Italian guitarist Alessandra Novaga as a duo, and a solo set from Dreamcrusher in between.

Connors & Novaga and Dreamcrusher's opening sets were each about 30 minutes, with Kim and Loren playing for about 45 minutes against a backdrop of one of Connors' Rothko-influenced paintings. Pictures from the whole night by Ellen Qbertplaya are in this post.

