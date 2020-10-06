Kim Gordon releasing new book ‘No Icon’ w/ foreword by Carrie Brownstein

Kim Gordon will release new book No Icon on October 13 which is described by publisher Rizzoli as "an edgy and evocative visual self-portrait of Gordon's life, art, and style." Carrie Brownstein wrote the book's foreword.

Here's more from Rizzoli: "Spanning from her childhood on Californian surf beaches in the '60s and '70s to New York's downtown art and music scene in the '80s and '90s where Sonic Youth was born. Through unpublished personal photographs, magazine and newspaper clippings, fashion editorials, and advertising campaigns, interspersed with Gordon's song lyrics, writings, artworks, private objects, and ephemera, this book demonstrates how Kim Gordon has been a role model for generations of women and men."

This is Kim Gordon's third book, following 2014's collection of selected texts, Is It My Body? and her more traditional 2015 memoir Girl in a Band.

In other news, Sonic Youth have been excavating their archives and posting them on Bandcamp, most recently Rarities Vol. 3.

