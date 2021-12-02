Kim Gordon shares new single “Grass Jeans” benefiting abortion access

In the wake of the near total ban on abortion enacted earlier this year in Texas, and Wednesday's Supreme Court hearing, where justices heard arguments concerning Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban and seemed poised to uphold the ban, Kim Gordon has shared a new song, with proceeds from December benefitting Fund Texas Choice, a non profit that pays for Texans' travel to abortion clinics. "Grass Jeans," Kim's first new music since her 2019 solo album No Home Record, was recorded with her touring band members Sterling Laws, Sarah Register, and Camilla Charlesworth, and you can hear it below.

"I often get asked 'Can music change things for people in a political landscape?' Hell yes it can . . . but it takes a listener, an audience to make it anything," Kim says. "So please join me in helping to protect and keep accessible a woman’s right to choose her fate by purchasing this song and supporting Fund Texas Choice and their collective efforts to secure abortion access for all. Thank you. It means so much."

Kim is co-editing a book, This Woman's Work: Essays on Music, that's due out in April and features pieces from Ottessa Moshfegh, Juliana Huxtable, Liz and Jenn Pelly, Maggie Nelson, Anne Enright, Fatima Bhutto, Margo Jefferson, and more.

See pictures from Kim's 2021 Pitchfork Festival set below.