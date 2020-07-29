Kim Harrington (Anhedonist, Nox Velum), RIP

Kim Harrington (aka K.H.) of Seattle death-doom band Anhedonist and Seattle doom band Nox Velum has sadly passed away. Her Nox Velum bandmate Martin Berg confirmed the news on Facebook, writing, "Kim slipped peacefully out of the world early this morning. To all of you who have reached out to her with love and support through this ordeal, Thank you! Her humility sometimes wouldn't let her acknowledge how impactful she was on those around her. But each of you were a mirror which shined that beauty back for her to see."

As revealed in earlier posts, Kim had been battling cancer.

Earlier this year, Anhedonist and their Dark Descent labelmatese Spectral Voice put out out a two-song split, which you can stream below.

Rest in peace, Kim.