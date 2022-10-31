Kimbra announces new LP, 2023 tour with Tei Shi & Tommy Raps

Fresh off the release of new single "Save Me" from her upcoming album A Reckoning, Kimbra has announced a North American and European tour for early 2023. Tommy Raps will open in Europe and the UK, and Tei Shi will support on the North American dates. All dates below.

The tour hits NYC on February 16 at Webster Hall. Tickets are on sale Friday, November 4 at 10am local.

A Reckoning, Kimbra's fourth full-length, is due in early 2023. Details on the album are limited, but we know it was conceptualized with and co-produced by Ryan Lott of Son Lux. Listen to dark lead single "Save Me" below.

Kimbra -- 2023 Live Dates

01/21/23 Copenhagen, DM at Vega^

01/22/23 Berlin, GR at Hole44^

01/24/23 Amsterdam, NL at Tolhuistuin^

01/25/23 Brussels, BG at Botanique^

01/26/23 Paris, FR at La Boule Noire^

01/27/23 London, UK at Lafayette^

01/28/23 Dublin, IR at The Workmans Club^

02/09/23 Nashville, TN at Basement East*

02/10/23 Atlanta, GA at Terminal West*

02/11/23 Carrboro, NC at Cat's Cradle*

02/12/23 Washington, DC at 9:30 Club*

02/14/23 Philadelphia, PA at World Cafe Live*

02/16/23 New York, NY at Webster Hall*

02/17/23 Boston, MA at Big Night Live*

02/18/23 Montreal, QC at Le Studio TD*

02/19/23 Toronto, ON at Opera House*

02/21/23 Minneapolis, MN at Fine Line*

02/22/23 Chicago, IL at Thalia Hall*

02/24/23 Columbus, OH at Newport Music Hall*

02/25/23 St. Louis, MO at Delmar Hall*

02/26/23 Kansas City, MO at Record Bar*

03/01/23 New Orleans, LA at House Of Blues*

03/02/23 Houston, TX at White Oak Music Hall*

03/03/23 Austin, TX at Empire Garage*

03/04/23 Dallas, TX at The Studio at Factory*

03/06/23 Phoenix, AZ at Crescent Ballroom*

03/08/23 San Diego, CA at Music Box*

03/09/23 Los Angeles, CA at Fonda Theatre*

03/10/23 Berkeley, CA at UC Theatre*

03/11/23 Sacramento, CA at Goldfield Roseville*

03/13/23 Portland, OR at Wonder Ballroom*

03/14/23 Vancouver, BC at Hollywood Theatre*

03/15/23 Seattle, WA at Neptune Theatre*

03/17/23 Salt Lake City, UT at Urban Lounge*

3/18/2023 Englewood, CO at Gothic Theatre*

* With Tei Shi

^ With Tommy Raps