King Crimson announce rescheduled 2021 tour dates with the Zappa Band

King Crimson have announced rescheduled tour dates which will start in Clearwater, FL on July 22 and include stops in Orlando, Nashville, Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Milwaukee, Cleveland, Philadelphia, Boston, DC, NYC-area shows and more. From the 8/5 Concord, CA date on, King Crimson will be joined by The Zappa Band. All dates are listed below.

The L.A. show is at The Greek on August 3, and the NYC-area shows happen at NJ's PNC Bank Arts Center on September 4 and Queens' Forest Hills Stadium on September 9. Tickets for those shows and the whole tour go on sale Friday, June 11 at 10 AM local time, with presales starting Thursday, June 10 at 10 AM local time.

Now called the “Music is Our Friend Tour,” it will feature bandleader Robert Fripp, bassist Tony Levin, vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Jakko Jakszyk, multi-instrumentalist Mel Collins, and drummers Pat Mastelotto, Gavin Harris, and Jeremy Stacey. Says Fripp: “The Crimson Beast Of Terror has woken from its enforced slumbering and is venturing out to stomp flat the psyches of innocents not yet experienced in the hammering onslaught of King Crimson’s uncompromising pounding – bish! bish! bish! – before turning on a beat to jellify hearts with gut-wrenching passion and soul-squeezing epic unfoldings to remind us that we are all mere subjects in the unfolding drama of the universe’s unfathomable mysteries while simultaneously rocking out and having a great time bopping about with Tony and Bobby and Gavin and Jakko and Mel and Pat and Jezza too.”

Robert has been spending much of the last pandemic year making YouTube videos with his wife, Toyah.

King Crimson - 2021 Tour Dates:

07/22 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

07/23 – Delray Beach, FL @ Old School Square

07/24 – St. Augustine, FL @ St Augustine Amphitheater

07/26 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Walt Disney Theater

07/27 – Atlanta, GA @ The Fox

07/28 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

07/30 – Fort Worth, TX @ Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium

07/31 – Cedar Park, TX @ H-E-B Center

08/02 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddlers Green Amphitheater

08/03 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater

08/05 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion *

08/06 – Los Angeles @ The Greek *

08/07 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Talking Stick Ballroom

08/23 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ SPAC *

08/24 – Northampton, MA @ The Pines Theater *

08/26 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC *

08/27 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark Amphitheater*

08/28 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheater *

08/29 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia *

08/31 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre *

09/01 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica *

09/02 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center @ The Heights *

09/04 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *

09/05 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl *

09/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center *

09/09 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *

09/10 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *

09/11 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

* = w/ The Zappa Band