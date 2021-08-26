King Crimson cancel NYC show at Forest Hills Stadium, add Beacon Theatre show

King Crimson are in the midst of their rescheduled "Music is Our Friend Tour" with The Zappa Band, which was set to stop in NYC for a show on September 9 at Forest Hills Stadium. That date has now been cancelled "due to unforeseen circumstances," and ticketholders will be refunded in full. To replace the Forest Hills show, they've now announced a new NYC date on the same night, at Beacon Theatre on September 9. Tickets go on sale Friday 8/27 at 10 AM, with a presale happening now for those who had Forest Hills tickets. Ticketholders should check their email for the password.

"For everyone’s safety and peace of mind, all audience members will need to be fully vaccinated," the band writes about the new Beacon Theatre date.

The "Music is Out Friend Tour" features King Crimson bandleader Robert Fripp, bassist Tony Levin, vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Jakko Jakszyk, multi-instrumentalist Mel Collins, and drummers Pat Mastelotto, Gavin Harris, and Jeremy Stacey. "The Crimson Beast Of Terror has woken from its enforced slumbering and is venturing out to stomp flat the psyches of innocents not yet experienced in the hammering onslaught of King Crimson’s uncompromising pounding – bish! bish! bish! – before turning on a beat to jellify hearts with gut-wrenching passion and soul-squeezing epic unfoldings to remind us that we are all mere subjects in the unfolding drama of the universe’s unfathomable mysteries while simultaneously rocking out and having a great time bopping about with Tony and Bobby and Gavin and Jakko and Mel and Pat and Jezza too," Fripp says.

Fripp and his wife, Toyah, did a regular YouTube video series during COVID lockdown.

KING CRIMSON: 2021 TOUR

08/26 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC *

08/27 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark Amphitheater*

08/28 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheater *

08/29 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia *

08/31 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre *

09/01 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica *

09/02 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center @ The Heights *

09/04 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *

09/05 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl *

09/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center *

09/09 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre *

09/10 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *

09/11 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

* = w/ The Zappa Band