King Crimson postpone North American tour till 2021; Robert Fripp Guitar Circle workshop still on

King Crimson announced their North American summer tour with the Zappa Band only a month ago, and now they're announcing it's being postponed till 2021:

King Crimson have taken the difficult, but inevitable decision to postpone this summer’s tour of North America for a year. Although it is possible that some venues in the US and Canada may open again in time for shows this June and July, there seems little possibility that the threat from Coronavirus will have completely faded – and we have no desire to risk the health of the band, the crew or the audience. No-one should have to decide between a concert and a threat to their health.

King Crimson say that it's their "intention wherever possible to play exactly the same dates with the Zappa Band on very similar dates in 2021. The rescheduled dates will be confirmed over the coming weeks," with fans having the option to either hold onto their tickets or get a refund. Stay tuned.

Meanwhile, Robert Fripp's Guitar Circle workshop, set for late October in Saratoga Springs, NY, is still on for now. "In strange and uncertain times, even the most carefully planned and organised events are being unseated by the current world-arisings," wrote Robert. "Nil desperandum! There are seven months before our GC Intro gets underway. I am anticipating that most, hopefully all, of us will be there, participants and staff."

Meanwhile, King Crimson leader Robert Fripp spent Easter Sunday dancing with his wife, '80s new wave star Toyah Willcox, in a very adorable Instagram video. In another, they dressed up as bees -- watch both videos below.