King Diamond, Abbath, Mayhem & others inspired a line of Corpse Paint Soaps

COVID-19 has us washing our hands more than ever, and if you're looking to make your personal cleansing regimen a little more metal, we've found some soap for you. Etsy shop Corpse Paint Soaps makes bar soap designed in the likeness of various face-painted metal musicians. There's King Diamond, of course, as well as Abbath, Dead and Euronymous of Mayhem, Seregor of Carach Angren, former Gorgoroth bassist King ov Hell, and Dani Filth of Cradle of Filth, among others; see them in the gallery below.

Scent-wise, the soaps run the gamut, with notes of bergamot, rosemary, ginger, pine, eucalyptus, cedarwood, and, in the case of Dani Filth, parma violets, as requested by Dani.

They're for sale, along with pentagram soap dishes, stickers, and jacket patches, on the Corpse Paint Soap Etsy.

Speaking of King Diamond, an action figure version of him in his corpse-painted glory is available for preorder.