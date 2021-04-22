King Diamond’s ‘Abigail’ getting graphic novel adaptation

King Diamond's classic 1987 concept album Abigail tells a tale of a haunted mansion, possession and murder, and it's getting a new graphic novel adaptation. Written by King Diamond in collaboration with Dan Watters (Limbo, Lucifer) and artist Damien Worm (The October Faction), Abigail is due out in October via Z2 Comics (preorder) as a standard hardcover or softcover book, and in a deluxe edition packaged with an exclusive new picture disc of the album, art prints, and greeting cards. There's also a super deluxe edition that comes with all of that, a hardcover edition of the book signed by King Diamond, and a King Diamond Halloween mask.

"A graphic novel based on one of my stories is a dream come true for me," King Diamond says. "Working with a company like Z2 and the writer Dan Watters, and the graphic artist Damien Worm, is making this project the highest class one could wish for. Not just our own fans but any fan of the horror genre will enjoy the darkness and creepiness of this project. I simply can’t wait to personally be able to present this to you once we get closer to Halloween. Abigail has risen again."

See the cover art below.

King Diamond has a new album, The Institute, in the works, as well as a new Mercyful Fate album, which will be their first since 1999. While you wait, check out the King Diamond vinyl and merch in our shop, including The Eye and Fatal Portrait picture discs, Songs for the Dead Live 2LP vinyl, In Concert 1987 - Abigail vinyl, and ReAction figures. Shop here.