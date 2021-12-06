King Gizzard announce remix album ft DJ Shadow, Flaming Lips, Confidence Man, more (stream 2 tracks)

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are releasing a remix album, titled Butterfly 3001, which will be out January 24 via KGLW. It features remixes and reworks of songs from this year's Butterfly 3000 by DJ Shadow, The Flaming Lips, DāM-FunK, Geneva Jacuzzi, Peaches, Peaking Lights, Confidence Man, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, and more.

"We’ve put off doing a remix album for a long time," say King Gizzard. "Maybe it was conscious, maybe it wasn’t. But it’s happening now. That’s not to say that Butterfly 3000 makes the most sense to remix. It might seem like the obvious one, but it’s not. Yes it’s electronic. But so is a fridge. Have you tried to dance to Butterfly? It’s hard. It ties your shoelaces together. It’s duplicitous in its simplicity. But Butterfly 3001 expands on this. It also deviates and obliterates. We’re honoured to have such esteemed people go to work on these songs. We hope you love this album as much as we do. See you in DA CLUB!!!”

You can listen to a dub version of "Shanghai" by master of the controls The Scientist, as well as Peaches' remix of "Neu Butterfly 3000," and check out the full tracklist, below.

King Gizzard will be on tour for most of 2022, including two separate visits to North America, with the NYC date happening at Forest Hills Stadium on October 21 with Leah Senior (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Butterfly 3001 Tracklist

1. Black Hot Soup (DJ Shadow “My Own Reality” Re-Write)

2. Shanghai (The Scientist Dub)

3. Shanghai (Deaton Chris Anthony Remix)

4. Dreams (Yu Su Instrumental Mix)

5. Blue Morpho (Donato Dozzy Remix)

6. Blue Morpho (VRIL Remix)

7. Blue Morpho (Ciel's Fluttering Dub)

8. Blue Morpho (ZANDOLI II remix)

9. Catching Smoke (DāM-FunK Instrumental Re-Freak)

10. Ya Love (Flaming Lips’ Fascinating Haircut Re-Do)

11. Ya Love (Geneva Jacuzzi Remix)

12. Ya Love (Héctor Oaks playing w/ Fire Mix)

13. 2.02 Killer Year (Bullant’s Fuck Mike Love Remix)

14. Yours (Fred P Journey Mix)

15. Butterfly 3000 (Terry Tracksuit Remix)

16. Neu Butterfly 3000 (Peaches Remix)

17. Catching Smoke (4am Wack Rmx By Hieroglyphic Being) *

18. Blue Morpho (Mall Grab Remix) *

19. Dreams (Peaking Lights Trancedellic Macrodosing Mix) *

20. Interior People (Confidence Man Remix) *

21. Catching Smoke (Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Remix) *

*= available on digital release only

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard 2022 Tour Dates

Sat. Mar. 19 - Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina

Sat. Mar. 26 - São Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brazil

Sun. Mar. 27 - Bogotá, CO @ Festival Estereo Picnic

Sun. April 17 - Las Vegas, NV @ Event Lawn at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas %

Sun. April 24 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ Madonna Inn $

Tue. April 26 - Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu $

Wed. April 27 - Petaluma, CA @ Phoenix Theater $

Sat. April 30 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

Fri. May 20 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

Sat. May 21 - Columbus, OH @ Express Live

Sun. May 22 - Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Funhouse

Tue. May 24 - Rochester, NY @ Water Street Music Hall

Wed. May 25 - South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Thu. May 26 - South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Tue. May 31 - Athens, Greece @ Gagarin 205

Wed. June 1 - Athens, Greece @ Gagarin 205

Fri. June 3 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound - SOLD OUT

Sun. June 5 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera in the City

Mon. June 6 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera in the City

Tue. June 7 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera in the City

Thu. June 9 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound - SOLD OUT

Sat. June 11 - Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby Festival

Tue. June 14 - Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

Sat. June 18 - Miami, FL @ Space Park

Sun. July 31 - Waterford, IE @ All Together Now

Tue. Aug. 2 - Šibenik, HR @ St. Michael’s Fortress

Wed. Aug. 3 - Šibenik, HR @ St. Michael’s Fortress

Fri. Aug. 5 - Prague, CZ @ Archa Theatre

Sun. Aug. 7 - Vienna, AT @ Arena Wien (Open Air)

Tue. Aug. 9 - Leipzig, DE @ Parkbühne

Wed. Aug. 10 - Munich, DE @ Tonhalle

Fri. Aug. 12 - Sion, CH @ Palp Festival

Thu. Aug. 18 - Paredes de Coura, PT @ Paredes de Coura Festival

Fri. Aug. 19 - Gueret, FR @ Check-In Party Festival

Sat. Aug. 20 - Saint-Malo, FR @ La Route du Rock Festival

Tue. Aug. 23 - Cologne, DE @ E-Werk

Wed. Aug. 24 - Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle

Sat. Aug. 27 - Málaga, ES @ Canela Party

Sun. Oct. 2 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre *

Tue. Oct. 4 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater*

Wed. Oct. 5 - Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum*

Thu. Oct. 6 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount *

Mon. Oc. 10 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre* - SOLD OUT

Tue. Oct. 11 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre* - SOLD OUT

Fri. Oct. 14 - St Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre* - SOLD OUT

Sat. Oct. 15 - Chicago, IL @ RADIUS*

Sun. Oct. 16 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple*

Tue. Oct. 18 - Toronto, ON @ History*

Wed. Oct. 19 - Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia*

Fri. Oct. 21 - New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium*

Sat. Oct. 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall*

Sun. Oct. 23 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem at The Wharf*

Mon. Oct. 24 - Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit*

Wed. Oct. 26 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern*

Thu. Oct. 27 - New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater *

Mon. Oc. 31 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion #

% w/ Amyl and the Sniffers, SPELLLING, Dj Crenshaw

$ w/ SPELLLING, DJ Crenshaw

* w/ Leah Senior

# w/ The Murlocs, Leah Senior